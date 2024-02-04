New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.4% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 325,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $653,955.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,401,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $65,192.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,180.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $653,955.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,401,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $3,677,729 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IRM stock opened at $69.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.30 and a 200 day moving average of $63.17. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $70.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 72.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

