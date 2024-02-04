New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at CoStar Group
In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CoStar Group Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of CSGP stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.71. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36.
About CoStar Group
CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.
