New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,479 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.88 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day moving average is $75.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

