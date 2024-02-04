New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 5.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in DexCom by 4.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 5.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,117 shares of company stock valued at $7,284,034. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $120.96 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $139.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.42 and its 200-day moving average is $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

