New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,974 shares of company stock valued at $123,226. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $58.20 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

