New York Community Bancorp’s (NYCB) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $6.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut New York Community Bancorp from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered New York Community Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.07.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYCB opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.03.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

