Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CFLT. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Confluent from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Confluent alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Confluent

Confluent Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of CFLT opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Confluent has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $79,415.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 127,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,673.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $79,415.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 127,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,673.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $5,868,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,216 shares of company stock worth $10,241,051 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Confluent during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.