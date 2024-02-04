Needham & Company LLC Cuts Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target to $16.50

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $16.50 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXTR. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Extreme Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

EXTR stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.95.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $353.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.95 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 98.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $486,375.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,090,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,645,053.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,329 shares of company stock worth $1,327,150. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Extreme Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 152,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 57,870 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 36,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 556,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

