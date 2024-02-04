nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Sold by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth about $256,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 2.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 741,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,590,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 27,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in nCino by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

Insider Activity at nCino

In related news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $131,572.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $131,572.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $206,098.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,918,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,751 shares of company stock valued at $476,016. 38.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on NCNO

nCino Price Performance

NCNO stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average of $30.82. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.95, a PEG ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.46.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. nCino had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. nCino’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About nCino

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.