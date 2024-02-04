Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NTKI) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NTKI – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.69 and last traded at $18.76. 1,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk Managed Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk Managed Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk Managed Income ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NTKI – Free Report) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.03% of Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk Managed Income ETF worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk Managed Income ETF Company Profile

The Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NTKI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of stocks included in the Russell 2000 combined with an options collar. The fund seeks to generate current income with some downside protection.

