National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2024

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider's stock.

Shares of NWLI stock opened at $483.10 on Wednesday. National Western Life Group has a 1-year low of $225.02 and a 1-year high of $488.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $482.72 and its 200 day moving average is $465.48. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.71.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 17.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,975,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

