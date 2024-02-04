Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $858,000 Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,363,000 after buying an additional 9,028,012 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,647,000 after buying an additional 4,617,445 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 4,892.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,118,000 after buying an additional 2,448,526 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 602.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,252,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,851,000 after buying an additional 1,931,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 282.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,536,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,200 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average is $44.22. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

