Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $776,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $505.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $513.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $496.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.21.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.