Moonbeam (GLMR) Reaches Market Cap of $286.83 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000807 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $286.83 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00083679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00029686 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00021094 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,104,418,917 coins and its circulating supply is 826,720,968 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.