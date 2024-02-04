Moonbeam (GLMR) Reaches Market Cap of $286.83 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000807 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $286.83 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00083679 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00029686 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00021094 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006491 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000160 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000188 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006305 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001270 BTC.
Moonbeam Coin Profile
Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,104,418,917 coins and its circulating supply is 826,720,968 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Moonbeam
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars.
