MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2024

Shares of MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNYGet Free Report) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $1.02. 95,068 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 92,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83.

MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of MoneyHero

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MoneyHero stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNYFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of MoneyHero at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MoneyHero

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

