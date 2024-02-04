MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $1.02. 95,068 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 92,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

MoneyHero Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83.

MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MoneyHero stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyHero Limited ( NASDAQ:MNY Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of MoneyHero at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

