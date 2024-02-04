Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.05.

MDLZ stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

