Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.93. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.65.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Walter V. Klemp purchased 188,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $129,998.76. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 231,883 shares of company stock worth $159,999 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

