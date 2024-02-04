Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MOD stock opened at $70.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.66. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $561.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.84 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $339,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,926,795.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $339,456.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,926,795.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,400 shares of company stock worth $4,456,856. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $825,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 14.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $3,625,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 117.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,134,000 after acquiring an additional 541,728 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 34.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 149,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 38,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

