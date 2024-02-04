Mizuho Trims Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Target Price to $56.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CTVA has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut shares of Corteva from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Corteva from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Corteva from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.84.

Get Corteva alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Corteva

Corteva Stock Down 1.9 %

Corteva stock opened at $53.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.26. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 103.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 70.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.