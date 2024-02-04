Mizuho Increases Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target to $64.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Nextracker from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Nextracker from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities upgraded Nextracker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nextracker currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.91.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nextracker

Nextracker Stock Up 2.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextracker

Shares of Nextracker stock opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01. Nextracker has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Nextracker during the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nextracker by 7.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 651,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,161,000 after purchasing an additional 44,611 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Nextracker by 68.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 90,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 36,616 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Nextracker in the second quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nextracker by 51.5% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,535,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,127,000 after purchasing an additional 522,083 shares during the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextracker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.