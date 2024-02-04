Mizuho Increases Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target to $64.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Nextracker from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Nextracker from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities upgraded Nextracker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nextracker currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.91.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Nextracker during the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nextracker by 7.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 651,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,161,000 after purchasing an additional 44,611 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Nextracker by 68.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 90,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 36,616 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Nextracker in the second quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nextracker by 51.5% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,535,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,127,000 after purchasing an additional 522,083 shares during the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
