Mizuho Boosts PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $210.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PTC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.82.

Get PTC alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PTC

PTC Price Performance

PTC stock opened at $178.73 on Thursday. PTC has a 52 week low of $115.44 and a 52 week high of $185.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.34 million. Analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total transaction of $1,066,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,518.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,520 shares of company stock worth $5,914,092 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PTC

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.