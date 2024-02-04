Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.8 %

NVO opened at $113.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.72. The company has a market cap of $510.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $67.63 and a 1 year high of $116.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

