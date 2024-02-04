Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $460.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $435.00 to $460.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MSFT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $466.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $411.06.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $411.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $245.61 and a 1 year high of $415.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $382.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 926 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Marmo Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 987 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.