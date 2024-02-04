Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.65 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. On average, analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $94.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -671.38 and a beta of 0.79. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $82.86 and a 1-year high of $204.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -457.11%.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $168,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,696.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mesa Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 23.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 13.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 47.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

