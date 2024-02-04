Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MACK opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $188.02 million, a PE ratio of -131.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Eric Andersen purchased 48,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $640,312.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 533,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,010,935.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 201,070 shares of company stock worth $2,581,121. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Standard LLC increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,529,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 357,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 204.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after buying an additional 454,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 43,546 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 306,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 113,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

