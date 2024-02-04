MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments reduced its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,772.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,800.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,631.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,417.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. Susquehanna lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,752.50.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

