Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,574 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 4.9% of Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 42,418 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 17,501 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 128,882 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $17,844,000 after acquiring an additional 21,059 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT opened at $168.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $178.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.16. The company has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.92.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

