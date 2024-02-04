Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. Acquires 253 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up 2.1% of Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546,851 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,228,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,426,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altria Group

Altria Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.21.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.