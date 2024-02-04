McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 14,290 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 75,759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 40,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $297.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,971,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,348. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.38. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $215.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.77.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

