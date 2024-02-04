McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $19,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $297.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.38. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.77.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

