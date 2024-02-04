MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Needham & Company LLC

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of MaxLinear from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.18.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 3,223.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,303 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 97.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,482,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,683,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,399,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,811,000 after acquiring an additional 858,544 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,371,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

