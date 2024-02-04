Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 72,358 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,734,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 72,358 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.06% of STERIS worth $1,258,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in STERIS by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $153,900,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in STERIS by 89.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in STERIS by 54.0% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,267,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,086,000 after purchasing an additional 444,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the second quarter worth about $49,403,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE STE opened at $222.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.25 and its 200 day moving average is $218.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $173.21 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.60.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

