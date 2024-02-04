Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 321,388 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,396,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 321,388 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.50% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $1,229,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,157,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,157,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,325,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $232.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.87. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $174.45 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

