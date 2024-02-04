Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,790,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,942 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,191,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HES. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 581.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,342,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $358,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,824 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,801,000. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,806,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,704,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Sunday, January 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

NYSE HES opened at $145.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $113.82 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

