Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.82 Billion Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,836,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 733,107 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,823,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after buying an additional 554,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,819,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,673,162,000 after buying an additional 106,492 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,441,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,342,000 after buying an additional 108,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $727,713,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,058,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,081,000 after buying an additional 229,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI opened at $126.70 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $127.43. The stock has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.59 and a 200-day moving average of $115.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.