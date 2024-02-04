Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) PT Raised to C$18.50

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$21.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Paradigm Capital dropped their price target on Martinrea International from C$24.00 to C$21.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, CIBC raised Martinrea International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$14.75 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.63.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Martinrea International

Martinrea International Stock Performance

Shares of Martinrea International stock opened at C$14.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$11.10 and a 52 week high of C$15.37.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.20 billion. Martinrea International had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 2.7270992 earnings per share for the current year.

Martinrea International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,700.10. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,595 shares of company stock worth $106,737. Corporate insiders own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Martinrea International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.