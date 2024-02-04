Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) PT Raised to C$18.50

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$21.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Paradigm Capital dropped their price target on Martinrea International from C$24.00 to C$21.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, CIBC raised Martinrea International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$14.75 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.63.
Martinrea International Stock Performance
Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.20 billion. Martinrea International had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 2.7270992 earnings per share for the current year.
Martinrea International Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.10%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,700.10. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,595 shares of company stock worth $106,737. Corporate insiders own 15.07% of the company’s stock.
Martinrea International Company Profile
Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.
