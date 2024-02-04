MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $229.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MKTX. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays cut MarketAxess from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $246.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $266.89.
MarketAxess Stock Up 2.6 %
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.
MarketAxess Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 42.04%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,499,000 after buying an additional 25,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,253,000 after buying an additional 608,107 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,691,000 after buying an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,986,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,387,000 after buying an additional 86,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.
