Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.29.

Shares of MBUU opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $946.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.31. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $211.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.64 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $589,710.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,607.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $589,710.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,607.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,385.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,162 shares in the company, valued at $137,230.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth $25,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

