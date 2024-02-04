Maiar DEX One Day Trading Volume Hits $13,417.24 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $33.11 million and approximately $13,417.24 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00016500 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00016738 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,929.74 or 1.00065419 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011153 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00173359 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000776 USD and is down -3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $15,790.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.