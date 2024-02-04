Maiar DEX (MEX) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $32.98 million and $13,533.94 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00016422 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00016470 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,981.46 or 1.00030555 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011135 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.95 or 0.00172112 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000776 USD and is down -3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $15,790.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

