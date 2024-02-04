Madison Pacific Properties Inc. to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:MPC)

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, February 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th.

Shares of MPC opened at C$6.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21. Madison Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of C$5.09 and a 1 year high of C$7.39. The stock has a market cap of C$50.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.25.

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.42 million for the quarter. Madison Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 104.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Madison Pacific Properties will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning, developing, and managing real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties located in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Alberta, Sudbury, Mississauga, Monetville, and Ontario.

