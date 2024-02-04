M-tron Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI) Shares Up 7.3%

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.80 and last traded at $35.34. Approximately 61,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 119,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

M-tron Industries Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $98.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.25.

Get M-tron Industries alerts:

M-tron Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. M-tron Industries had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 9.23%. On average, analysts expect that M-tron Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of M-tron Industries

In related news, CEO Michael J. Ferrantino, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of M-tron Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $109,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,177.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO James William Tivy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $134,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,004 shares in the company, valued at $872,694.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Ferrantino, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $109,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,611 shares in the company, valued at $616,177.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,345 shares of company stock valued at $7,646,355. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in M-tron Industries by 159.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in M-tron Industries by 31.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in M-tron Industries in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in M-tron Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in M-tron Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M-tron Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M-tron Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M-tron Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M-tron Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.