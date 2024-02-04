LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Position Reduced by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for 1.8% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 69,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE LYB traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $92.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,034,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,597. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.14. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 77.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.69.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

