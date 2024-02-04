LVZ Inc. Takes $441,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

LVZ Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. KeyCorp increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.47 and a one year high of $99.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 73.93%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

