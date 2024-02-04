Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Trading Down 2.9%

Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 53,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 387% from the average session volume of 10,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.
Lucero Energy Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.45.
About Lucero Energy
Lucero Energy Corp., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company was formerly known as PetroShale Inc and changed its name to Lucero Energy Corp.
