LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.30% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share.
LPL Financial Stock Performance
Shares of LPLA opened at $251.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.83. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $259.27.
LPL Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.
Institutional Trading of LPL Financial
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. TD Cowen started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.91.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPL Financial
About LPL Financial
LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LPL Financial
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- What is Put Option Volume?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.