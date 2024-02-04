Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,592 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $219.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.