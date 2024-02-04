Loudon Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial comprises about 1.8% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMP. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $390.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $374.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.84. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.09 and a 12 month high of $402.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,196.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,192 shares of company stock worth $11,801,151 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

