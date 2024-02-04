Longboat Energy (LON:LBE) Shares Down 5.1%

Longboat Energy plc (LON:LBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.24). 384,366 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 168,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.25).

Longboat Energy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £10.57 million, a P/E ratio of -63.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.95, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 20.72.

Longboat Energy Company Profile

Longboat Energy plc, a full-cycle E&P company, focuses on acquiring oil and gas assets in Norway, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

