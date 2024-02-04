Loews (L) to Release Earnings on Monday

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 5th.

Loews Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of L opened at $73.04 on Friday. Loews has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at $942,939,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

